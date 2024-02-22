Black Queens receive outstanding bonuses ahead of Olympic qualifier against Zambia

Black Queens of Ghana have received their outstanding bonuses, easing tensions within the team camp ahead of the crucial Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

The players, who had previously threatened to boycott the match, were reportedly owed $7500 each.

The resolution came on Thursday, just in time for Friday's first leg encounter, following assurances from top officials including GFA President Kurt Okraku and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

The officials visited the players on Wednesday evening, promising substantial support and guaranteeing the payment of their bonuses.

True to their word, the players received their dues, allowing them to shift their focus entirely to the task at hand: securing qualification to the Olympic Games for the first time in Ghanaian women's football history.

The Black Queens enter the game in impressive form, having suffered only one defeat in their last 11 matches, with an impressive tally of 10 victories.

However, they face a formidable Zambian side that cannot be underestimated. Zambia, having participated in the last World Cup, boasts star player Racheal Kundananji, who recently became the world's most expensive player following a $787, 800 transfer from Madrid CFF of Spain to Bay FC of the United States.

Excitement mounts as fans anticipate Friday's showdown, with the Accra Sports Stadium opening its gates for free admission.

The second leg is slated for Lusaka five days later, adding to the anticipation surrounding the tie.

The winner of this contest will advance to the final qualifying round, where they will face off against either Morocco or Tunisia in their bid to secure a coveted spot at the Olympic Games.