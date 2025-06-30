Black Queens relocate to Siaïda ahead of 2025 WAFCON campaign

Ghana’s Black Queens have relocated from their training base in Benslimane to SiaÃ¯da, where they will be based for the upcoming 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The team concluded their pre-tournament preparations with a final friendly match against rivals Nigeria on Sunday, which ended in a 3-1 defeat. Over the past two weeks, the Queens have focused on building fitness and sharpening tactics, featuring in three preparatory matches as they gear up for their return to the continental stage.

With camp activities now wrapped up, attention turns fully to the tournament, where the Black Queens will be aiming to make a strong impression after missing the last two editions. Head coach Kim BjÃ¶rkegren and his technical team are hopeful the squad can rise to the occasion and bring pride to the nation.

Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania. The competition is scheduled to run from Saturday, July 5 to Saturday, July 26, 2025, with matches set to take place across selected Moroccan cities.

Black Queens squad for the tournament:

Goalkeepers: Kerrie McCarthy, Afi Amenyaku and Cynthia Konlan Findib

Defenders: Ernestina Abambila, Susan Ama Duah, Josephine Bonsu, Nina Norshie, Portia Boakye, Louisa Aniwaa, Anasthesia Achiaa and Comfort Yeboah.

Midfielders: Nancy Amoah, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Evelyn Badu, Grace Asantewaa, Jacqueline Owusu and Stella Nyamekye.

Forwards: Wasiima Mohammed, Sherifatu Sumaila, Doris Boaduwaa, Princess Dankwah Marfo, Alice Kusi and Princella Adubea.