Black Queens arrive in Cape Coast to continue preparations ahead of AWCON

The senior national female team have arrived in the central regional capital, Cape Coast to continue with preparations ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The team has been on a nationwide tour, where they met some high profile personalities, chiefs and played a couple of friendlies as part of preparations for the tournament to be hosted in Ghana.

The Black Queens arrived in Cape Coast from Tamale on Monday morning, after touring the Ashanti Region, the Brong Ahafo and the Northern Regions.

The team engaged in friendlies with Kumasi Sports Academy and national women's league champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

In Cape Coast, the team will also pay a visit to Omanhene of Cape Coast traditional council.

Ghana will host the competition from November 17 to 1st December with the top three countries qualifies for the FIFA Women's World Cup in France next year.