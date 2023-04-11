Black Queens secure double over Senegal after slim win in friendly

Black Queens secured a slim win over their Senegalese counterparts after a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The game was a rematch of Saturday's game in which Ghana emerged 3-0 victors over the Teranga Lionesses. However, the second encounter was much more competitive as Senegal remained tenacious throughout the game.

They intelligently dealt with virtually all the attacks from the hosts but gave up in the end.

The Black Queens cut Senegal's endurance short thanks to Avaldsnes IL midfielder's 84th-minute goal which ensured Ghana earned another win under Nora Hauptle. The Swiss tactician has now won three out of his three games in charge.

The friendly games formed part of Ghana's preparations for the WAFU B Cup of Nations in 2023 and the 2024 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Through the two games, Ghana had the opportunity to assess their strengths and weaknesses, test different formations, and build team chemistry

There was also playing time for a number of players to evaluate their performance and help Hauptle make necessary adjustments to their game plan.