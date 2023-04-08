Black Queens secure impressive win over Senegal in friendly

Black Queens secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against the Senegalese women's football team in the first leg of a doubleheader at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

This marks the team's second international fixture under head coach Nora Hauptle, who led the Queens to a 3-0 win against Benin in March of this year.

The Black Queens put up an impressive performance from kick-off to full-time, drawing cheers from the supporters at the stadium.

Gifty Assifuah was the star of the show, scoring in the 2nd minute and adding another just seconds before halftime. Grace Asantewaa scored Ghana's third goal in the 8th minute.

The friendly game served as part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2023 WAFU B Cup of Nations and the African Women's Cup of Nations 2024 qualifiers.

They will face Senegal again on Tuesday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.