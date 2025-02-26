GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Black Queens set for crucial WAFCON qualifier showdown against Egypt in October

Published on: 26 February 2025
Ghana’s Black Queens are set to face Egypt in the second round of qualifiers for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The two-legged encounter, scheduled between October 20 and 28, 2025, will determine which team advances to the continental tournament in Morocco.

Egypt secured their place in the second round after edging past Rwanda in the first round of qualifiers.

The North Africans won the tie with a narrow 3-2 aggregate victory, setting up a crucial clash with Ghana.

The Black Queens, under head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, will be aiming for back-to-back WAFCON appearances after securing qualification for the 2025 edition with a win over Namibia.

They will now shift their focus to overcoming Egypt to book another ticket to the prestigious tournament.

Egypt will also be hoping to make consecutive WAFCON appearances after sealing a spot in the upcoming edition.

The 2026 WAFCON, like the 2025 tournament, will be hosted in Morocco, with teams across the continent vying for qualification.

Ghana will look to assert their dominance and continue their resurgence in women's football by securing a place in the competition.

