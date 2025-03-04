Black Queens set for nine-day training tour in Senegal ahead of WAFCON

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed a nine-day training tour in Senegal for the Black Queens as part of their preparations for the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The tour, scheduled for the April FIFA international window, will include two friendly matches against Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses in Dakar.

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren and his squad will use the trip to fine-tune their strategies and assess players ahead of the WAFCON, which is set to take place in Morocco from July 5-26, 2025.

This follows a similar training camp in Morocco during the February FIFA window, as part of the GFA’s broader efforts to prepare the team for the continental tournament.

With the tournament fast approaching, BjÃ¶rkegren aims to evaluate and expand his player pool, ensuring the Black Queens are in top form for the competition.