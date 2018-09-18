Black Queens share spoils with Ampem Darkoa Ladies in friendly ahead of AWCON

The senior national female team, the Black Queens were held by National Women's League Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies in a friendly on Monday.

Black Queens took the lead through Jane Ayieyam, but Fatima Adjei equalised for the league champions much to the delight of the fans who showed up to watch the game in Techiman.

The match, which was to have been played on Sunday, was rescheduled due to rains.

The team is touring the country with games lined up as part of preparations for the Africa Women's Championship in November.

With the team in Techiman, they visited the Chiefs of the town as well as the Municipal Chief Executive of the City.

The next game for the Queens will be against Prisons Ladies at the same venue on Tuesday after which the team will continue to Tamale to complete their tour of the northern zone of Ghana.

The team played Kumasi Sports Academy, when they arrived in the Ashanti Region, who they beat 4-0 and also recorded a 2-0 win against a select Ashanti Region side.

The tour of the regions is to give the team a change of environment after spending nearly six weeks at the Prampram Centre of Soccer Excellence as well as endear the Queens to fans.