Published on: 20 October 2023
Black Queens squad announced for 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Benin

 Ghana's Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle, has unveiled her 23-player squad for the second round of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Benin.

Azumah Bugre, who plays for IK Nokorpping, makes her return to the squad after missing out on the last call-up due to injury.

Blessing Shine Agbomadzi, a defender from AS FAR, has earned her spot in the squad following an impressive season with her team.

The squad consists of four home-based players: Mary Amponsah, Stella Nyamekye, Kerrie McCarthy, and Adama Alhassan.

The first-leg match is scheduled for October 27th in Cotonou, while the return fixture will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 31st. Check out the full squad list below.

