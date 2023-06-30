Black Queens squad announced for Olympic Games qualifier against Guinea

Black Queens' Coach Nora Häuptle has unveiled a provisional squad of 31 players ahead of the crucial Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers against Guinea.

Afi Amenyaku, the remarkable goalkeeper from Northern Ladies and Black Princesses, has received her first senior call-up following her impressive performances at the recent WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations in Kumasi.

Joining Amenyaku in the squad are three returning players: Ernestina Abambilla, Jennifer Cudjoe, and Alice Kusi. These talented individuals are making a comeback after a substantial period away from the team.

The squad will commence preparations for the qualifiers with a training camp at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE), Prampram, which officially opens on Monday, July 3, at 4:00 pm.

The first round fixtures against Guinea are scheduled to take place between July 10 and 18, 2023.

This is an important moment for the Black Queens as they aim to secure their first-ever qualification for the Olympic Games.

The team, under the guidance of Coach Häuptle, will undoubtedly strive to showcase their skills and determination to achieve this historic milestone.