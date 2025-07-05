Black Queens squad numbers revealed ahead of 2024 WAFCON showdown

With just days to kickoff, the Black Queens have officially revealed their squad numbers for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ghana will wear white and gold with pride as they step into Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan takes the No.1 jersey, with key players like Princella Adubea (10), Evelyn Badu (13), and Doris Boaduwaa (9) also assigned iconic numbers. Captain Portia Boakye will wear No.17, while young star Comfort Yeboah dons No.15. Attacker Princess Marfo will wear No.7.

Coach Kim Bjorkegren’s side will open their campaign against South Africa on Monday, before facing Mali on July 11 and Tanzania on July 14. Ghana, who finished third in 2016 and were runners-up in 1998, 2002, and 2006, is hungry for continental success after years of rebuilding.

The tournament runs from July 5 to 26, with all eyes on Morocco as Africa’s top teams clash. For the Black Queens, the numbers are in, and the mission is clear.