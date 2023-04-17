GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Black Queens striker Princella Adubea wins Israeli Women's League with Kiryat Gat

Published on: 17 April 2023
Black Queens striker Princella Adubea wins Israeli Women's League with Kiryat Gat

Ghanaian footballer Princella Adubea has won her first league title with Israeli Women's Premier League side Kiryat Gat. 

The Black Queens forward produced a Woman of the Match performance as Kiryat Gat defeated Maccabi Hadera to win the league for the third time in a row.

Adubea provided the assist for Michaelit Workou in the 75th minute before scoring ten minutes later to seal a 2-0 win.

With five games remaining, Kiryat Gat hold a 16 point lead over second place Hapoel Ketamon Jerusalem.

Adubea joined the Israeli outfit in 2022 and has been a key figure at the club, helping them secure another title.

She was in Ghana last week for the international friendlies against Senegal.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more