Black Queens striker Princella Adubea wins Israeli Women's League with Kiryat Gat

Ghanaian footballer Princella Adubea has won her first league title with Israeli Women's Premier League side Kiryat Gat.

The Black Queens forward produced a Woman of the Match performance as Kiryat Gat defeated Maccabi Hadera to win the league for the third time in a row.

Adubea provided the assist for Michaelit Workou in the 75th minute before scoring ten minutes later to seal a 2-0 win.

With five games remaining, Kiryat Gat hold a 16 point lead over second place Hapoel Ketamon Jerusalem.

Adubea joined the Israeli outfit in 2022 and has been a key figure at the club, helping them secure another title.

She was in Ghana last week for the international friendlies against Senegal.