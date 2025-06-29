Black Queens suffer defeat to Nigeria in final WAFCON warm-up

Ghana’s Black Queens fell to a 3-1 defeat against Nigeria in their final preparatory match ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The friendly, played in Morocco, was the ninth warm-up game for the Queens as they gear up for their return to the continental showpiece after missing out since 2018.

Nigeria, Africa’s most successful women’s side, proved too strong for Ghana, dominating the game and raising questions about the Black Queens' readiness for the upcoming tournament. The performance leaves head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren with plenty to reflect on, especially with Ghana placed in a tough group.

The Black Queens will open their WAFCON campaign against defending champions South Africa on July 7, before facing Mali and Tanzania in Group C.

Ghana’s preparations have delivered mixed results. While they recorded back-to-back wins over Malawi and Benin, they also suffered defeats to Morocco and now Nigeria. A notable concern is that Senegal, the only other WAFCON-bound team they beat, remains their only win against a qualified opponent.

Coach Bjorkegren maintains that Ghana are not favourite but believes the team can still spring a surprise. However, serious improvements will be needed before their opening fixture in Morocco.