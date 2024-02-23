Black Queens suffer first leg defeat to Zambia in Olympic Games qualifier

Black Queens faced a setback in their quest for Olympic qualification, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Zambia.

The highly anticipated clash unfolded with Zambia's Kundananji delivering a decisive blow, securing the lead with a spectacular chip in the 18th minute.

The game against Zambia posed the toughest test for coach Nora Hauptke, credited with transforming the team into playing exciting football. Under Hauptke's guidance, the team has lost only twice in 12 games, with the previous defeat also against Zambia in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final leg.

Despite Ghana's impressive track record, they were unable to overcome Zambia's early advantage. Notable efforts from players like Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn fell short of turning the tide in favor of the Black Queens.

With a 1-0 deficit, Ghana now faces a challenging task in the return leg in Ndola if they hope to keep their Olympic dreams alive. The crucial second leg is scheduled for Tuesday, and the squad must produce a remarkable performance to overturn the scoreline and progress to the next round of Olympic qualification for Paris 2024.

The winner of the clash will go on to face the victor between Tunisia and Morocco in a crucial showdown for the coveted Olympic spot.

As the stakes remain high, the Black Queens must rally and deliver a stellar performance to keep their hopes alive on the road to Paris 2024.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Hauptke is expected to reorganize the team for a spirited comeback in Tuesday's decisive match.