Black Queens thrash Benin in friendly as Nora Hauptle begin Ghana career on winning note

New Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle began her spell as Ghana coach with an emphatic friendly victory over Benin.

Europe-based Princella Adubea and Evelyn Badu were all on target as the Black Queens recorded a 3-0 victory at the Stade de l’Amitié GMK in Cotonou. Debutant Princess Owusu's strike was sandwiched by goals from her experienced colleagues.

The Black Queens started slowly but warmed into the game halfway through the first half after Adubea broke the deadlock in the 28th minute.

Owusu doubled the lead with a brilliant finish nine minutes later before Badu sealed victory at the stroke of half time.

There were no goals in the second half despite the numerous chances created by the Ghanaian team.

Coach Hauptle was impressed by the performance of her team. The Black Queens will next play Togo on February 25.