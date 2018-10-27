Black Queens to be given full scholarships to Technical Universities

President of Women in Technical Education and Development Prof. Smile Dzisi has disclosed players of the Black Queens are under full scholarships in any of the technical universities.

The Rector of Koforidua Technical University, Smile Dzisi and members of WITED met the team in Pampram as they prepare ahead of the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

According to Dr. Dzisi, any member of the team can continue with their education if they are ready.

”All the present members of the Black Queens will be granted full scholarship in any of its Technical Universities here in Ghana if they wish to continue their Education no matter their qualification.”

“An enabling environment and support should be created for women to achieve their aspirations and careers,” she added.

Ghana is hosting the Africa Women Cup of Nations for the first time.

The Black Queens are poised on winning the competition for the first time and have been drawn in group A with Mali, Algeria and Cameroon.

The winners, runners up and third place side will qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup in France.