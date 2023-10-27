Black Queens to continue winning winning process against Benin - Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan

Black Queens goalkeeper, Cynthia Findiib Konlan, has expressed her confidence in the team's preparations as they gear up to face Les Guépard femelle of Benin in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers in Cotonou.

Cynthia, who has been a reliable presence for the team, spoke with GFA Communications about their readiness for the upcoming match.

She stated, "Preparation is going on well here in Benin. We have two sessions of training which is good. I know and believe in the team that we are going to continue with our winning process."

Having played against Benin before, she expressed her faith in the team's knowledge of their opponent's strengths and weaknesses. She emphasized the need for support and called on all Ghanaians to offer their prayers to ensure a convincing victory. She added, "I urge and plead with all Ghanaians to support us with prayers so we can bring the three points home."

The crucial game is scheduled for Friday, October 27, 2023, at Stade de l'Amitié – Général Mathieu Kerekou at 16:00 GMT. The Black Queens aim to secure a positive result before the return leg in Accra next Tuesday.