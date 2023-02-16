Black Queens to depart to Cotonou on Friday for Benin friendly

Ghana's Black Queens will depart from the country to Cotonou on Friday ahead of their international friendly against Benin on Sunday February 19.

Queens coach Nora Häuptle has invited 30 players to the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram to begin preparations for the double header.

Four foreign based players, Princella Adubea from FC Hiryat, Israel, Evelyn Badu from Avaldsnes FC, Norway, Captain Portia Boakye, Djurgardens IF, Sweden and Azumah Bugre from IFK Norkoping in Sweden arrived on Monday to prepare for the matches.

Coach Nora Häuptle’s side, will depart Accra on Friday for Cotonou where they will take on Benin on Sunday, February 19 before locking horns with Togo on Saturday, February 25, 2023.