Black Queens to face Guinea in Paris Olympic football tournament qualifiers

Black Queens have been drawn to face Guinea in the first round of qualifiers for the Paris Olympic Football Tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled the road map and conducted the draw on Tuesday, May 30, in Cairo, Egypt.

Ghana will begin their campaign by travelling to Guinea for the first leg, followed by hosting their West African neighbours in the return leg. The winner of this two-legged tie will then progress to face the winner of the match between Guinea-Bissau and Benin in the subsequent round.

If the Black Queens successfully navigate their way through the initial phase, they are likely to encounter Zambia or Mali in the third phase of the qualifiers. Advancement from that stage would lead them to the fourth and final stage.

The road map for the qualifiers, as disclosed by CAF, sets the stage for an exciting and challenging journey for the Ghanaian team as they strive to secure their place in the Paris Olympic Football Tournament.