Black Queens to face Senegal in back-to-back friendlies

The senior female national team of Ghana, the Black Queens are billed to take on their Senegalese counterparts at the Accra Sports Stadium in a back-to-back friendly matches .

The first match will take place on Saturday April 8 which will be followed with another match on Tuesday April 11.

The Ghana Football Accociation (GFA) announced the Lionesses as Ghana's new opponents after confirming the unavailability of the Fennecs of Algeria who were originally scheduled to trade tackles with Ghana.

The games are expected to keep coach Nora Hauptle's ladies in shape for future assignments as she continues to build a formidable team to compete for the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers (WAFCON).

The Black Queens previously walloped Benin 3-0 in February in an international friendly and had their next match against Togo cancelled.

They team is poised to bounce back to playing in major competitions like the WAFCON which they missed out in the previous edition after falling to the Super Falcons of Nigeria.