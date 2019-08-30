Black Queens to host Gabon in Accra in Tokyo 2020 qualifiers return leg

Ghana's Black Queens will host Gabon at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

The Black Queens hold a 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Libreville.

Elizabeth Owusuaa, Portia Boakye and Priscilla Okyere were the goal scorers as Ghana eased past their West African rivals at their own backyard.

The return leg was scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium but it has now been changed to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Mercy Tago is maintaining the 18 players she traveled with to Libreville for the second leg in Accra.