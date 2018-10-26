Black Queens to leave Pampram for Accra to continue preparations ahead of AWCON

The female national team, the Black Queens are set to leave Pampram for Accra to continue with preparations ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The team has been preparing for the tournament at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence for almost six weeks now but handlers of the team are arranging for them to return to Accra ahead of the competition next month.

Ghana have been drawn in group A with Algeria, Mali and Cameroon and will be based in the capital.

According to information gathered by GHANAsoccernet.com, the Black Queens will use the Presec Park for training pitch as their base when they arrive.

Last month, the team embarked on a nationwide tour, where they played low profile friendlies.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the ladies will play three international friendlies before the tournament starts on November 17th.

Ghana is eyeing the top prize and a place at the FIFA World Cup in France next year.