Black Queens to play three international friendlies before 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations start

Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford has disclosed that his side are likely to play three pre-2019 Africa Women's Cup of Nations international friendlies.

The matches are scheduled to be played between 1-10 November before tournament kick starts.

''We would try to engage some of the countries who are not in our group in competitive friendly games, but all would depend on the countries that would agree to play us," Hayford told GNA Sports.

“Most of the countries wanted to play us but they were waiting for the official draw for the tournament and now that we know which groups we belong to, we would see to the countries that are still ready to play us.''

Ghana, camped in Group A, will open their campaign against Algeria before playing Mali and Cameroon.