Black Queens to travel outside before start of AWCON - Hon. Prempeh

Chairperson for the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) 2018, Hon. Freda Prempeh has assured that the Black Queens will go for a training tour out of the country before the commencement of the tournament.

The Black Queens Of Ghana are currently in camp preparing to host the rest of Africa for the Women’s Cup of Nations which is schedule to commence from November 17-December 1, 2018.

Management of the team sent a proposal to the Sports Ministry to engage in friendly matches with their other countries.

Several pundits have expressed doubt in the team's ability to win the tournament because of its poor preparations.

But according to Hon. Prempeh, she has been assured by Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah that the team will travel out of the country to continue with their preparations.

“Hon. Isaac Asiamah has assured me that the Black Queens will leave the country very soon for their international friendly matches," Hon. Prempeh told Happy FM.

She also appealed to the Normalization Committee to speed up arrangements for the foreign based players to join the team in other to make the team's preparations smooth.

“I am pleading with the Normalization Committee to speed up with the arrangements to bring the foreign based players down soon."

CAF confirmed Ghana as the host of the upcoming AWFCON after speciation s in the media had it that Ghana will be stripped of the hosting rights for the tournament. The LOC officially launched the tournament at the Alisa Hotel last Friday night.

The tournament will be staged in Accra and Cape Coast. The Achimota school park and the El-wak stadium have been earmarked as training venues for teams in Accra while the Ndoum stadium and the Robert Mensah Stadium will serve as training venues for teams based in Cape Coast.