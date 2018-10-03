Black Queens vice captain Gifty Appiah believes AWCON 2018 trophy will stay in Ghana

Deputy Captain of the Black Queens, Gifty Appiah is very confident Ghana will "host and win" the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Ghana has not won the tournament before despite considered as one of the top women's football nation on the continent.

However, the team will host seven other nations including record winners Nigeria in Ghana in November for the trophy.

Gifty Appiah, who has been with the team during their nationwide tour as well as their preparatory game says the team is ready to win the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

"We are working hard, they are teaching us all that we need to do and we are doing our best, what we require from Ghanaians is to continue praying for us, continue to give us the support necessary to win and I can stand here today and on behalf of the team we can say with all that, we are hosting and we will win," Appiah a former captain of the Black Princesses stressed.

The female senior national team have on their tour through the Brong Ahafo region, Ashanti region and Northern region played friendly matches with only local women's league clubs including National Women’s League Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Ghana is one of eight teams who will vie for laurels as well as one of three available 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup places during the tournament which takes place between November 17 - December 1 across two host cities: Accra and Cape Coast.

Ghana will 9 times champions Nigeria, two-time champions Equatorial Guinea, Algeria, Cameroon, Mali, South Africa and Zambia between November 17th to December 1.