Black Queens want to win WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations bronze medal as consolation

The Black Queens are determined to beat Mali on Saturday afternoon at the Stade Robert Champroux to win broze at the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The last year winners failed to defend the title after suffering semi-final penalty shootout defeat to Nigeria's Super Falcons.

Head coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo wants her girls to go all out against the Malians who beat them 1-0 last year to eliminate Ghana from the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations on home soil.

''I have really spoken to the girls and they have gotten over what happened yesterday. I have told them that we are left with one hurdle that we need to cross at least win a medal," Tagoe-Quarcoo after Friday's recovery training.

"All that I want to tell Ghanaians is that, it is rather unfortunate that our neighbors, Nigerians, were able to take the final slot from us by beating us during the penalty kicks.

''But I want to encourage every Ghanaian that all is not lost. After all, the maiden edition we were the champions and it has already gone down into the history books."

She continued: ''We are going to fight for the third place so they should all continue to support us in prayers and believe in the girls.

''They should believe in their own, the Black Queens, who are representing Ghana and we are promising them that by hook or crook we will die for mother Ghana tomorrow to bring a medal home.

"I am not afraid of our opponents Mali. Yes they beat us in the AFCON so we are here to take revenge and believe me that my girls are very determined.

''We are going into this match with no setback. We are going all out to make sure that we take the bronze medal."

Black Queens starting XI to face Mali:

Fafali Dumahesi-Gladys Amfobea, Ellen Coleman, Rita Okyere, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong, Mavis Owusu, Alice Kusi, Mukarama Abdulai, Grace Asantewaa, Grace Animah

Subs: Justice Tweneboaa, Diana Weige, Anastasia Achiaa, Evelyn Badu, Linda Addai, Jane Ayieyam, Azume Adams

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali