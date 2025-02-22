GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
'Black Queens were amazing against Morocco' - Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Published on: 22 February 2025
'Black Queens were amazing against Morocco' - Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has praised his team’s performance as amazing despite their 1-0 defeat to Morocco in an international friendly on Friday.

The match, which served as part of Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, saw the Black Queens put up a strong display before conceding a late goal in injury time.

Morocco secured the win through Sakina Ouzraoui, who capitalized on a partially cleared ball to fire home the only goal of the match.

Ghana had created several chances, with Sharifatu Sumaila and Doris Boaduwaa coming close to scoring, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Speaking after the game, Bjorkegren expressed pride in his team’s effort and discipline.

“I'm really proud of the girls. They worked hard. There haven't been many training sessions togetherâ€”actually, just one full training.

"The focus has been on working as a group and improving the defense. They did an amazing job."

Despite the result, the Swedish coach remains optimistic about the team’s progress as they continue their build-up to the Women’s AFCON, scheduled for July.

