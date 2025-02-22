Black Queens will learn from Morocco defeat and be ready for WAFCON - Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Ghana’s Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, remains optimistic despite their 1-0 defeat to Morocco in a friendly match on Friday.

The Swede emphasized that the team will learn from the experience and be fully prepared for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The match served as a crucial test for Ghana as they continue their build-up to the continental tournament set for July.

The Black Queens produced a strong performance but conceded a late goal in injury time.

Morocco’s Sakina Ouzraoui capitalized on a partially cleared ball to secure the victory, leaving Ghana with no time to respond.

Despite the loss, Ghana created several scoring opportunities, with Sharifatu Sumaila and Doris Boaduwaa coming close, but they were unable to convert their chances.

Speaking after the game, Bjorkegren acknowledged the team’s efforts and highlighted the positives.

“We are going to learn from this game. It was a really good game for us, and we are going to make sure that we are prepared for the summer (Women’s AFCON),” he stated.

With five months left before WAFCON, Bjorkegren is confident that Ghana will make the necessary improvements to compete strongly in the tournament.