Black Queens will receive fair funding – Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has pledged that the Black Queens will receive equal attention in terms of financial support.

His assurance comes amid concerns over the team’s funding and unpaid bonuses in recent years.

Despite a resurgence in the women’s national teams over the last two years, the Black Queens have faced financial challenges.

In 2023, they were unable to play scheduled friendly matches against Senegal and Tunisia due to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports failing to secure funds.

Speaking on Sporty FM on Friday, January 31, Adams emphasized his commitment to addressing these issues.

“I can assure the Black Queens that they will not be left out [when it comes to funding and support],” he said.

With the recent appointment of Kim Lars Bjorkegren as head coach, the assurance of financial stability is expected to boost the team’s morale.

The Black Queens are preparing for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), and Adams’ commitment could mark a turning point in ensuring consistent financial backing for the team.