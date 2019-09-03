Black Queens winger Priscilla Okyere poised for victory against Gabon despite first leg win

Black Queens attacker Priscilla Okyere says the team is looking forward to another win over their Gabonese counterparts on Wednesday in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Ghana defeated Congo 3-0 in Libreville last week.

Priscilla was one of the scorers in the 3-0 thrashing of Gabon in the first leg and admits playing at home can come with some pressure. However, the team is poised for victory.

“There’s always pressure when you are playing at home because people will be expecting a lot from you," she told NBSportslive.com.

“And we know we will do our best, we have told ourselves one thing that we won’t allow the crowd to pit pressure on us.

“As we did over there that’s what we are going to do.

“This is a new team and we have that unity and bond in the team. I believe in my team mates and we have a good coach and a strong technical staff.

“I think all that we need to do is to play our hearts out and make sure that what the Black Queens have never done before, this squad will make it happen.

“Hopefully, when I get my chance I will score” she concluded.

The game will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.