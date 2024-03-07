Black Satellites are ready for African Games - Assistant coach Fatawu Salifu

Assistant Coach of the Black Satellites Fatawu Salifu exudes optimism about the team's preparedness and confidence as they gear up for their opening match against Congo in the 13th African Games Men's Football tournament,

The Ghana U-20 side will face Congo in the Group A opener at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm. Subsequent group-stage clashes against The Gambia and Benin will determine the Black Satellites' fate as they aim to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

"We are putting a lot into these boys, and it all comes from the head coach Desmond [Ofei]," stated Fatawu Salifu in an interview with the Ghana Football Association media.

"We did so much in our preparation period, and I must say that Ghana is ready and very confident in representing the country so well."

Salifu emphasised the team's focus on the tournament, recognising the competitiveness of African football.

"Looking at football now, I think that names don't play again. If you look at what happened in the Africa Cup [AFCON], you would, of course, know that every country here is ready for the competition. I don't want to say we are looking at one particular country, but we are ready for all the countries."

Ghana's technical team, led by coach Desmond Ofei and supported by assistant coaches Fatawu Salifu and Nii Odartey Lamptey, aims to guide the Black Satellites through a challenging tournament, showcasing the talent and determination of the young players.