Black Satellites assistant coach calls on fans to rally behind team in crucial African Games clash

Assistant coach of the Black Satellites Odartey Lamptey is urging Ghanaians to show their support in full force during the team's final group game against Benin on Friday, March 15, 2024.

With two matches already under their belt, the Ghana U-20 side is set to face Benin U-20 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in a bid to secure a spot in the next stage of the competition.

In a post-match interview following the Black Satellites' triumph over Gambia on Tuesday, Lamptey emphasized the significance of fan support, stating, "Being in the national colors is more than anything. As hosts of the tournament, we told the boys we should be determined to win it, and I am not surprised today they gave out their best."

Lamptey's call for Ghanaians to turn up at the stadium reflects the impact of a passionate home crowd on players, boosting morale and creating an electric atmosphere.

"As a footballer, when you are playing and you see your home fans at the stadium, it makes you happy, and I hope on Friday they will be here in their numbers as well," Lamptey added.

The Black Satellites currently hold four points and need at least a draw against Benin to advance to the next stage. The crucial match is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm, promising an exciting showdown as the team aims for victory on their home turf.

Ghanaian football enthusiasts are encouraged to come out and rally behind the national U-20 side in this decisive moment of the African Games campaign.