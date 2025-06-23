Black Satellites assistant coach Fatawu Salisu target WAFU B Cup of Nations title

Black Satellites assistant coach Fatawu Salifu says his outfit objective is to secure the WAFU B U20 Cup of Nations title.

Paired in Group A against Nigeria and Benin, the former Heart of Lions coach insists the Black Satellites is determined to redeem their image following U-20 Africa Cup of Nations setback in Egypt.

Ghana will open their campaign against arch-rivals Nigeria at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on July 10 before taking on Benin on July 16 to complete their group fixtures. With only three teams in Group A, each team will play two matches.

Ahead of the tournament, Fatawu Salisu has implored Ghanaians to expect good football from the team as they seek to annex the title at the end of the competitions.

“Ghana in any competition is expected to win in the end, so Ghanaians of course are expecting us to win now that it’s in Ghana so all they need to expect from us is good football and also in the end, we win the tournament” he told the Ghana FA media.

The 3rd edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in Ghana, and will run from July 10 to 23, 2025.