Ghana's U20 team gave their preparations for next month's African Games with a 2-1 friendly win over a Nungua select side last Friday.

Striker Emmanuel Toku gave the Black Satellites the lead in the 58th minute.

Ten minutes from time, striker Abdul Rahman Basit poked home the second goal.

But the select side reduced the deficit in the 89th minute after Emmanuel Nettey converted a spot-kick.