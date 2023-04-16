"Black Satellites begin preparations for WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations

The Black Satellites of Ghana have begun preparations for the upcoming WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to take place in Cote D’Ivoire in July this year.

Head coach Samuel Boadu invited over 150 players to a screening exercise in Prampram to select the best materials to represent the nation in future international competitions.

The first batch of invited players were expected to report to camp on Sunday, April 16, while the second batch was scheduled to report on Thursday, April 20. Both sets of players were required to report to camp by 5 pm on their respective days.

The WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations will feature seven teams from West Africa, including Ghana, Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Cote D’Ivoire. The draw for the competition was scheduled to take place on Monday, April 17, at the WAFU-B headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The Black Satellites are eager to put up a good performance in the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. The training camp at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram will offer the players a chance to improve their fitness and skills as they gear up for the tournament.

Coach Samuel Boadu expressed his confidence in the team's ability to perform well in the competition, stating that they were focused on playing good football and achieving success. The Black Satellites will continue to work hard and prepare for the upcoming tournament, hoping to bring glory to the nation.