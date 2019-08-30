Black Satellites captain Emmanuel Toku joins Danish side BK Fremad Amager

Black Satellites captain Emmanuel Toku has joined Danish second tier side BK Fremad Amagar from Ghanaian side Cheetah FC.

The 19-year old joins the club after a short sting in Portugal with Boavista.

Toku impressed at the African games despite Ghana's early exit at the tournament in Morocco.

"I have known about the interest of Fremal Amager for a long time and have been in constant talks with the club," he said after completing the move.

"I just came from the African Games and very ready to make my debut for my new team. It's amazing the deal happened just at the beginning of the season and I can't wait to play my debut game," he added.

The former Cheeteah FC player came close to joining the Danes in January but had to join the Black Satellites team for the Africa U-20 Championship in Niger early this year.

His arrival is seen as a boost to Fremad Amagar with manager Oloff Melberg praising their new acquisition.

"We have been following, Emmanuel, for a while, and it is big for us to be able to attract another young player with a good foootball background," Melberg said.

Emmanuel Toku has represented Ghana at the U-17 and U-20 levels.