Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei eyes qualification for 2025 World Cup

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has set his sights on securing qualification for the 2025 U-20 World Cup following their recent gold medal victory at the African Games.

The team's hard-fought triumph over Uganda in the final at the Accra Sports Stadium, capped by Jerry Afriyie's late goal, marked a historic achievement for Ghana, securing their first men's football medal at the African Games in over a decade.

Ofei highlighted the significance of taking each competition one at a time with a primary focus on the upcoming WAFU tournament as a crucial stepping stone towards their ultimate goal of qualifying for the 2025 World Cup.

“Personally, it’s day by day, step by step, and competition by competition. For us, the most important competition now is the WAFU because we really want to partake in the next World Cup which takes place in 2025," Ofei stated in an interview with 3 Sports.

With a solid foundation established from their African Games success, Ofei emphasised the team's readiness to build upon it for future challenges. He outlined the importance of thorough preparation and scouting to unearth talented players who can contribute to the team's progression towards the World Cup.

"We still have a lot of work to do. Now we have a good base and we can build on it. The next objective is the WAFU in October. We will prepare well and scout extensively to get all the hidden gems to come and help the team progress to the World Cup,” Ofei added.

GHANAsoccernet.com coverage of the 13th All African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, expert in shipping logistics!