Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei unfazed by pressure ahead of 2023 African Games opener

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei remains composed and unburdened by pressure as he leads the Ghana U-20 national team into the 2023 African Games.

Appointed in September 2023, Ofei is set to undertake his first major assignment in charge of the Satellites at the 13th African Games.

The upcoming clash against Congo in the opening game of Group A on Friday, March 8, will serve as a crucial test for Ofei and his team.

Despite the significance of the tournament, the coach expressed confidence and assurance in his squad's readiness.

“No, there is no pressure," Ofei remarked when questioned about the weight of responsibility heading into the competition. "We are fully prepared. We have a good squad. Our boys are ready and hungry. We don’t feel any pressure; not at all.”

The Black Satellites aim to improve on their performance from the 2019 edition when they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

With a well-prepared and motivated squad, Ofei envisions a more successful campaign in the 2023 African Games.