Black Satellites coach Samuel Boadu invites young talents to Pampram for screening and training

Black Satellites coach Samuel Boadu has invited the first batch of young players for camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The group consists of players selected from the two Black Starlets squads that recently competed at the WAFU Zone Cup of Nations, as well as others who were discovered through a nationwide scouting exercise across the 10 football Regions of Ghana.

The players will be screened and trained, and they will also participate in a couple of test matches during their stay at the Technical Centre in Prampram. The best players will be selected to form the nucleus of the next Black Satellites team. Around 150 players are expected to go through the screening process starting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The Black Satellites missed out on the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after failing to progress in the WAFU Zone B tournament in 2022. However, the new batch of talented players may help the team to bounce back and compete at the international level.

The selected players are expected to report to camp at 1 pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. This is a great opportunity for young footballers to showcase their skills and potentially join one of Ghana's national teams in the future.