Black Satellites final Africa Youth Championship qualifiers moved to July 29

Confederation of African Football (CAF) have granted Ghana's request for the postponement of the first leg of the final qualifying round of the African U20 Championship against Benin.

In the wake of the massive corruption scandal of officials and referees in a video expose by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which implicated some officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the government of Ghana in a step to dissolve the football body have put injunction all activities of the GFA.

This has affected and delayed the preparations of Ghana's U20 team ahead of the qualifier.

Since the deadlock between the government and the Football Association is now before court, Ghana requested for the postponement of the two legged fixtures to give them ample time to prepare and face their Beninois opponents.

The first leg was scheduled to take place on Friday, 13th July, 2018 but CAF have accepted Ghana's request and have rescheduled the the first leg fixture for Sunday, 29th July, 2018 with the second leg coming off a week later.