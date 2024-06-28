Black Satellites set for friendly match against Belgium club KV Mechelen

The Ghana U20 male national team, popularly known as the Black Satellites, are gearing up for a friendly match against Belgian top-flight club KV Mechelen.

This encounter is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, 2024, as part of the team's European tour.

In an official communiquÃ© from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), it was announced that the Black Satellites will play a series of friendly matches in France and Belgium. The match against KV Mechelen will take place at K. Rumstse SK, Doelhaagstraat, 70, Tourcoing, Nord.

Additionally, the Black Satellites will face Royal Antwerp's U23 side on Sunday, July 19, 2024, at Oude Bosuilbaan 54a, 2100, Antwerp.

The Black Satellites are currently in France for a three-week tour aimed at preparing the team for the 2024 WAFU B U20 tournament. Coach Desmond Ofei has traveled with a 22-man squad, focusing on enhancing the team's readiness and cohesion ahead of the upcoming competition.

This European tour is seen as a vital part of the team's preparation, providing them with the opportunity to test their skills against strong European clubs. The GFA believes that these matches will significantly contribute to the development and success of the Black Satellites in future tournaments.