Black Satellites to compete in four-nation tournament in Morocco ahead of U-20 AFCON

Ghana’s U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, will participate in a four-nation tournament in Morocco from March 17-25 as part of preparations for the upcoming U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast

The tournament will serve as a platform for the technical team to evaluate the squad’s readiness and test their strength against strong opposition ahead of the continental championship.

In the build-up, the Black Satellites have been engaging in friendly matches against Premier League sides such as Accra Hearts of Oak, Nations FC, and Heart of Lions, as well as lower-tier clubs in Accra.

The four-nation competition will feature Ghana, Morocco, and two other teams. Meanwhile, Ghana has been drawn in Group A for the U-20 AFCON alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Tanzania, DR Congo, and a team from the Central African Football Federations Union (UNIFAC). The tournament is scheduled to take place from April 26 to May 18, 2025.

Black Satellites are one of Africa’s most successful youth teams, having won the U-20 AFCON four times (1993, 1999, 2009, and 2021) and making history as the first African side to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.