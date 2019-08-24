Black Satellites to face Mali today at African Games

Ghana's Black Satellites will lock horns with Africa U-20 champions Mali in the final group B game at the All Africa Games today.

The Black Satellites need a win to progress to the next stage of the competition after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Senegal in midweek.

The National U-20 side won their opening game 2-1 against Burundi.

Coach Yaw Preko’s side will now need a win over Mali to secure 6 six points which would be enough to see them through to the next round.

The game against Mali will be at 4:30pm Ghana time.

Ghana won the 2011 edition of the competition beating South Africa in the final with current Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah in charge.

Nigeria, South Africa, Burkina Faso and hosts Morocco are in the other group.