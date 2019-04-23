Black Star players send well wishes to Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp’s Ghana team-mates have sent him well-wishes after he sustained an injury in a Premier League game against Manchester City which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The 26-year old is likely to be out for up to three weeks according to club sources. His injury situation will also be a major headache for Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah who will hope the versatile player recovers in time for the tournament kicks off on June 21.

Schlupp has been one of Ghana’s best performing players in Europe this season. He was adjudged the best player for Crystal Palace for the month of February.

In an emotional post on his official Instagram page he announced the outcome of his test results after the injury which read, “Unfortunately my season has come to an end a few weeks early due to an injury. Time to work hard and come back stronger ready for pre-season”.

This was followed by some heart-warming messages from his team-mates in the national team.

Below are the messages from his Black Stars team mate:

Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan wrote, “Oh noo, I’m soo sorry brother. Just stay focused. I wish you a speedy recovery”.

Ghana and Atletico Madrid star, Thomas Partey also wished him well with this message: “Sorry brother you need to come back sooner we need you”.

Nantes striker Majeed Warris (Warisgh10) “Get back stronger bro” and Edwin Gyasi also wrote “Speedy recovery brother”.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom