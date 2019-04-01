Black Stars should unite and play as a team ahead of AFCON- Sam Johnson

Ex- Ghana defender, Sam Johnson, is calling for unity among the Black Stars as the 2019 AFCON tournament draws nearer.

The former Hearts of Oak defender wants players of the Black Stars to unite and play as a team instead of seeking for personal glory.

According to Johnson, who excelled during his career, he observed that the players play individualistic football, just to impress at the expense of national interest and it does not help in the progress of the team.

Sam Johnson in an interview with Esther Abankwa on Angel TV's "On the Turf" sports show further noted the current crop of players are not united.

He cited the era of Stephen Appiah when he was the captain of the team as the most successful because his qualities and leadership skills were outstanding.

"The Black Stars,most of them play selfishly, they play individual football. There is no unity in the team,they need to play as a team. Although there might be issues among them in one way or the other,they need not to bring those issues on the field, they rather need to find friends on the filed, and not take personal matters there,it doesn't help. Look, Stephen Appiah was very good,he used his leadership skills to unite the team,and this is what they need to be doing",he said.

The performance of the Black Stars team in recent times have raised lots of eyebrows following their display in recent matches, especially the just ended qualifiers for the 2019 African Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Egypt in the month of June.