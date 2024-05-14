Black Starlets aim for U-17 AFCON qualification in WAFU Championship

Black Starlets management committee chairman Frederick Acheampong has outlined the team's objective of securing qualification for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana's U-17 team finds themselves in Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin for the upcoming 2024 WAFU Zone B championship, set to commence on Wednesday, May 15 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

This tournament serves as a pathway to the 2025 U-17 AFCON, with the top two teams earning qualification.

Ahead of the competition, Acheampong reiterated the team's ambition, emphasising, "The team's objective is to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)."

"We aim to reach the final because that is what will secure our qualification for the AFCON. We have prepared well, and I am confident we will achieve our objective," he added.

The Black Starlets will commence their campaign against Ivory Coast on May 15, followed by a fixture against Benin six days later.

Ghana have not participated in the U-17 AFCON since finishing as runners-up in 2017. It is noteworthy that the U-17 AFCON also serves as a qualifying platform for the World Cup.