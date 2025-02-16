Black Starlets coach Frimpong Manso to begin scouting of players in Brong Ahafo Region on February 18

The head coach of Ghana’s U17 male national team, Frimpong Manso and his technical team will begin a scouting exercise in the Brong Ahafo Region on Tuesday, February 18.

According to a notice from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the coach and his assistants will be in Sunyani from February 18-20 before moving to the Northern Region and the Upper East and West regions, respectively, to conclude the scouting programme in the Northern sector.

Through the scouting, talented players born after January 1, 2009, in the respective regions will be given opportunities to be assessed by the technical team for possible inclusion in the pool of players for the next Black Starlets squad.

Coach Frimpong Manso and his assistants are working closely with the Regional Football Associations (RFAs), local clubs, colts teams, and school teams to ensure that every promising player within the age bracket gets an opportunity to be scouted.

Meanwhile, the GFA's scouting teams in the regions have been tasked with submitting lists of talented players to the regional chairman, who will then forward them to the GFA.

This is to ensure a comprehensive search to identify the top talents in the various regions for consideration into the youth national team.