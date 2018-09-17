Black Starlets coach Karim Zito slams Africa U-17 qualification format

Head coach of the national U-17 team, the Black Starlets, Karim Zito has slammed the current qualification format for the Africa U-17 championship after Ghana lost to Nigeria in the WAFU Zone B tournament.

Ghana will not make an appearance at the Africa U-17 championship in Tanzania next year and the FIFA U-17 world Cup subsequently after failing to pick the ticket in the WAFU zone.

The Black Starlets lost 3-1 on penalties to their West African neighbours after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Black Starlets looked primed to win the qualifying tournament in Niger when they took the lead in the 54thminute.

But Nigeria equalized within 10 minutes of Ghana taking the lead to ultimately take the game into a penalty shootout which Ghana subsequently lost.

Coach Karim Zito was furious with the format and says something has to be done to ensure quality represents Africa and not quantity.

"This tournament has brought up a lot of talents challenging their ability and capability in the game and then trying to express themselves," he said in the post match interview.

"West Africa is holding Africa in terms of youth development. Now, there is no Niger, there is no Ghana, there is no Cote D' Ivoire. Loot at this," he fumed.

"It means now Africa has opted for quantity and not quality, so they should look into this more. It is not the best because when you go to the world cup it is Africa so they should go back and look at the mode of qualification. It is not the best, that is my piece of mind," he concluded.

Ghana were runners up in the last edition of the Africa Juvenile Champions and finished as runners up at the FIFA World Cup in India last year.

