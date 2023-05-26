Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston compares team's style of play to Manchester City

Ghana U-17 assistant coach Laryea Kingston has drawn parallels between their style of play and that of English champions Manchester City.

Since joining the technical bench, Kingston has helped mould the Black Starlets into an unbeatable side.

Ghana recently clinched victory at the UEFA U16 Development Tournament in Serbia, where they remained undefeated throughout the competition.

Under the guidance of Kingston and head coach Karim Zito, the team have scored an impressive 31 goals in just eight matches.

Speaking about their style of play, Kingston emphasized their attacking mindset and likened it to Manchester City's approach.

He said, "One thing we should all know is that we are an attacking team. You can see that we played three friendlies before the tournament in Serbia and two games against Saudi Arabia. We've played eight matches and have scored 31 goals."

Highlighting their goal-scoring prowess, Kingston added, "The least goals we have scored is three in a game. I know people will say Ghana national team is a one goal project, now we are scoring goals and definitely opponents will get the chance to score, but at the end of the game we make sure we win."

Drawing a comparison to Manchester City, the coach acknowledged that while the team scores frequently, they also concede goals.

He explained, "Man City score a lot of goals and concede. If you have the stats of Manchester City, they score a lot of goals, and the goals they have conceded are almost half of what they have scored. So we should focus on the positives."