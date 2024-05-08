Black Starlets gear up for final preparatory clash against Niger ahead of WAFU Championship

The Black Starlets are gearing up for their final preparatory match against Niger ahead of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

Scheduled for Thursday at 15:30 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This friendly game aims to fine-tune Laryea Kingston’s squad before the tournament commences on May 15, 2024.

Having recently participated in the UEFA U16 International Development Tournament in Russia, where they secured two victories and suffered one defeat, Ghana seeks to refine their performance against Niger.

This fixture not only aids Ghana's preparation but also contributes to Niger's readiness for the upcoming championship.

Niger finds itself grouped with Nigeria, Togo, and Burkina Faso in Group B, while Ghana will contend with Benin and Ivory Coast in Group A during the WAFU Championship.

Importantly, the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship serves as the qualifying platform for the 2025 U17 AFCON. Both teams will aim to showcase their prowess and secure their places in the continental tournament through this final preparatory encounter.